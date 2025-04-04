Ian Lavery MP column: 'We can and must end child hunger'
Nevertheless, much more needs to be done.
This policy is a good first step, but under the present criteria too few qualify. I will not be satisfied until there are free school meals for all children, a Labour policy in London that has been a great success.
Official figures show that in the UK, 4.2million children live in relative poverty and the number going hungry is well documented. Labour’s 2024 General Election manifesto called the numbers needing to use food banks “a moral scar on our society”, which is especially true in the case of hungry children.
In Northumberland, Labour’s local election policies are reminders that striving to make the lives of working class people better is why many of us joined Labour in the first place.
We must not forget our party’s historic mission is to ensure that all of our people have the basics they need for decent and fulfilling lives. In the current campaign for seats on Northumberland County Council, Labour’s free school meals policy is a great example of these values being put into practice.
With the political will we can have effective policies for eradicating the scourge of poverty, but they inevitably must include fair tax laws.
We have more super rich in the UK than ever before and even a modest increase in their taxation would be more than enough to fund the public services and benefits needed to end poverty in the UK.
The last Labour Government had that will and the number of children in poverty fell dramatically during those years. I will not give up until we do the same.
Residents in the Blyth and Ashington constituency can contact my office by calling 01670 852494 or emailing [email protected] and there are also regular updates that are posted on my Facebook page (Ian Lavery MP).
