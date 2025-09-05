In a recent policy announcement, Nigel Farage said falsely that the UK’s biggest problem is immigration and the solution is to just deport 600,000 asylum seekers rapidly.

Foreigners expelled, Britain will flourish, job done. The truth is much more complex.

Mass migration is a global phenomenon caused by desperate people fleeing war, extreme poverty and climate change damage.

All wealthy nations are having to deal with it and only through complex international agreements can a long-term solution potentially be found.

Ian Lavery MP.

Nevertheless, Reform UK, having cynically exploited people’s understandable concerns over the small boats, has whipped up a frenzy over the issue and has then proclaimed that it has a simple solution that others are too scared to use – mass deportations.

What Farage failed to explain is that the UK has an array of international obligations to deal with asylum seekers in a just manner that go far beyond any contained in the European Convention on Human Rights. Ignoring them by mass deportations could be deeply damaging to the country.

The far right in Italy gained power promising mass deportations too. In government, they have found it impossible for this very reason.

But Farage has done this before. During the Brexit campaign he said all we had to do is leave the EU and we “would get back control of our borders”.

What he failed to point out was that EU agreements allowed the UK to return anyone who had failed an asylum application in another EU country. Many on the small boats today are coming to try to have a second go at an asylum application, a second chance that did not exist before Brexit.

Ironically, Farage’s Brexit success is why so many are on the boats today.

This is not an anti-Brexit argument, that democratic decision must be respected. But then, as now, Farage’s simplistic arguments have to be treated with caution.

He knows the world is more complicated than he portrays; he wants to gain power by convincing you otherwise.

