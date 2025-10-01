Ian Lavery MP column: 'Reform UK’s deportation declaration is un-British'

Ian Lavery MP.

Nigel Farage would have you believe that his Reform UK is the party of true British values – that he is on a crusade to protect British morals and traditions.

The British tradition that we all should be most proud of is that of tolerance, acceptance and respect for others.

Farage’s recently declared policy of nullifying overnight the ‘Indefinite Leave To Remain’ statue that allows foreign nationals to live in the UK permanently is an affront to those traditions.

Foreign nationals who have obtained this immigration status are here legally. Through following the rules, they have gained the right to build their lives in Britain.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Picture by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images.

They have worked hard, some for decades, and have contributed much; they have become our friends and neighbours. Farage has declared that if he wins the next General Election, many of them will lose this legal status and will be deported.

He will separate families and friends and damage the lives of decent people. Why? Because he thinks his fermenting bigotry will get him votes. Most of us, I am sure, find this abhorrent.

Obviously, we need a fair and regulated immigration system and we face problems in that regard in the case of the small boats, but Farage’s inhuman policies are not the answer.

Do we really want to force people who have looked after us when we are ill, who teach our children and care for our elderly to leave in a knee jerk response to right-wing tabloid headlines?

We must condemn Farage’s campaign of division and prejudice. He wants us to forget what is Britain at its best – when we welcome newcomers and rejoice in our common humanity.

