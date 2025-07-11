Ian Lavery MP column: My thoughts on Labour’s first year in power since winning the election

Of course, when evaluating Labour’s first year in power, one’s judgement is influenced by the fresh negative impressions left by last week’s chaotic u-turn on welfare reform policies that would hurt many disabled people.

These were bad policies that were totally divorced from the core Labour Party principle of protecting the weakest in society. I and dozens of other Labour MPs had no choice but to rebel.

Its wider significance, however, is that it showed that the Labour leadership does not have a clear vision of the future for the UK and that it needs reminding that Labour’s primary purpose is to improve working class lives.

Many in Northumberland have sensed this void and now have a perception that the Labour Party does not really care about ordinary people.

Consequently, many former Labour voters have turned to Reform, having been misled into thinking that Nigel Farage is their champion.

They should understand that Farage is no Robin Hood. He wants to destroy the NHS and believes in diminishing rights for employees. He primarily wants to cut taxes for the rich and powerful.

It is only fair, however, to remember that Labour has achieved many good things in its first year that will, in time, improve lives.

Some examples are improved workers’ employment rights, bringing rail back into public ownership, free school meals for children from families on universal credit and the announcement of much needed investment in housing and infrastructure. NHS waiting lists are starting to fall.

Labour’s future at this stage looks precarious unless it urgently changes direction. It can succeed only if it convinces people that it wants to create a fairer and more equal UK.

Its next Budget should announce a war on the gross levels of inequality in our society.

A Budget that taxes the super wealthy to pay for improved public services and economic development in areas such as the North East would be a good start in creating something people can believe in.

Residents in the Blyth and Ashington constituency can contact my office by calling 01670 852494 or emailing [email protected] and there are also regular updates that are posted on my Facebook page (Ian Lavery MP).