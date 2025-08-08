It is alarming to hear senior politicians from Reform UK denying the reality of climate change and declaring that any renewable energy projects approved now would be made uneconomic if they were to ever gain power.

For self-serving political motives they are endangering the environment and they are putting at risk the prospects of many good jobs in green technologies coming to Northumberland.

Reform UK said that they would rip up any contracts for new renewable energy infrastructure projects, warning potential investors not to invest in any such schemes.

This declaration has put billions of pounds of investment into Northumberland in jeopardy . Reform UK would rather peddle spurious climate change denying rhetoric than see the return of the well-paid modern industrial jobs that we so desperately need.

A solar farm in England. Picture by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images.

It is not too surprising that the leaders of Reform UK show such little concern for good industrial jobs returning to former coalfield communities – they are admirers of Margaret Thatcher who backed her during the Miners’ Strike and supported her scorched earth deindustrialisation of communities like ours that followed.

We are rightly proud of our coal mining heritage, but we have to understand that the fossil fuel era is coming to a close. I am a former miner who has come to terms with this reality.

Why deny the conclusion reached by all scientific experts except a miniscule minority that burning fossil fuels is the cause of global warming that could cause untold hardship?

Why would any political party want the UK continue to be dependent on oil and gas from unfriendly foreign regimes like Russia when we could have our own renewable sources of power? Close ties to the fossil fuel industry could be one explanation.

South east Northumberland has already attracted large investments in green industries and there could be much more to come.

Building a green industrial future is not political correctness gone mad, it is our best hope to future prosperity. The only insanity would be to sabotage it.

