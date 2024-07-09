Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some had predicted it beforehand, but it was still hard to believe what took place at the general election count in Blyth last week.

The result for Blyth and Ashington was declared second, despite a valiant effort by the staff at Blyth Sports Centre. Oh, and the county’s electoral status quo was completely ripped up.

The early declaration and the thrill of the race meant broadcasters’ cameras were pointed at Northumberland when Ian Lavery was elected to the newly formed constituency.

His victory speech included a heartfelt tribute to former MP Ronnie Campbell, who passed away in February. Labour campaigners were feeling buoyant.

Northumberland Gazette reporter Craig Buchan was at Blyth Sports Centre for the election count in Northumberland. (Photo by National World)

Labour’s win was not a surprise, but from a Conservative Party perspective it was a sign of trouble ahead. They did not just finish second, they finished a distant third. Reform UK stormed to second place.

Then came Cramlington and Killingworth and another big Labour win. Ian Levy, a symbol of 2019’s huge Conservative success, now finishing in third place too.

Could a win in Hexham really be on? The seat had never been Labour, but they thought it could. It was not blind hope, it was belief based on how the campaign has unfolded. They were right to believe, they had done it.

Labour members who promised they were just leaving were still around around hours later, fighting tiredness to stay and watch. Conservatives were beginning to dwindle in number, huddled around a TV together watching big names lose their seats elsewhere.

Good use was made of the media room’s coffee supply. The basket of fruit remained largely untouched.

Then Labour won North Northumberland. Five years ago this would have seemed inconceivable, but things can change quickly in politics.

Tories will remember it as the night that it all went so wrong. Labour will remember it as the night it all went right.

The challenge for Labour will be making the changes last. They have rewritten Northumberland’s political rulebook and it has helped return the party to Downing Street. Can they make that transformation last or will 2024 become the answer to a pub quiz question on an unusual election many moons ago?