How Northumberland's electoral map will change at the upcoming local elections

Voters in Northumberland are set to head to the polls in May to vote for their county councillor for the first time since 2021.

Unlike other councils in the North East, Northumberland operates under an “all out” system, with elections held once every four years. Other local authorities such as Newcastle and North Tyneside are held three years out of every four, with a third of the council elected each time.

Electors will find some significant changes. The Local Government Boundary Commission for England made sweeping changes to the electoral map in 2023, in a bid to ensure all council wards contain an equal number of residents.

Perhaps the most significant change is the fact that the council will now have 69 councillors as opposed to 67. Two new wards have been created – one each in Cramlington and Blyth.

In Cramlington – which already has six councillors – the existing Cramlington West division will be replaced by Cramlington North West and Cramlington South West. Cramlington East will expand significantly to become the Cramlington East and Double Row ward.

Blyth will also see significant changes – the area of Cowpen currently in the Kitty Brewster ward will be moved to the Cowpen ward, and the Kitty Brewster division will be renamed Bebside and Kitty Brewster.

In the Seaton Valley, the Seghill and Seaton Delaval ward will shrink significantly, with the majority of the territory moving to the new Cramlington East and Double Row ward. The creation of the new ward will allow New Hartley to remain solely in the Hartley division.

The Alnwick ward is currently the county’s only two-councillor ward. However, under the changes this will be scrapped and replaced with two separate Alnwick wards. The divisions will be named Alnwick Castle and Alnwick Hotspur.

In the east Tyne Valley, there will be significant changes. The Stocksfield & Broomhaugh and the Bywell wards will be abolished, replaced by the Stocksfield and Bywell ward. Mickley will join the western side of Prudhoe to become the new Prudhoe West and Mickley ward, while Wylam – previously in Bywell – will become part of the new Prudhoe North and Wylam ward.

In Hexham, the Hexham Central with Acomb ward will be renamed Hexham North. It will also become larger, taking in some of the Corbridge ward.

In Morpeth, the Pegswood ward has shrunk in size to take in the village of Pegswood itself as well as Morpeth’s new St George’s Park estate. A new ward of Longhirst will be created for the remainder of the ward.

There will also be changes in Newbiggin by-the-Sea. The existing wards of Newbiggin Central and East and Seaton with Newbiggin will be abolished, replaced with a new Newbiggin by-the-Sea ward.

The rest of the former Seaton with Newbiggin ward will become the Seaton With Spital ward, with the southern part becoming part of the College ward, renamed College with North Seaton.

Most of the larger rural wards will stay relatively unchanged, save for some parishes moving to reflect changing demographics.

Explaining the reason behind the boundary review, the commission explained: “Northumberland Council currently has high levels of electoral inequality: some councillors represent many more – or many fewer – electors than others. We are seeking to improve levels of electoral equality for local electors.”