How Northumberland MPs voted on the government's Rwanda bill
The bill aims to declare Rwanda is a safe country for asylum seekers to be deported to after The UK Supreme Court ruled the government’s plan to do so was unlawful in November.
Under the government’s plan some asylum seekers would be sent to Rwanda and have their claims processed there, instead of in the UK, and they would remain in the African country if their application for asylum was approved.
The bill passed its third reading in the House of Commons by 320 votes in favour to 276 against. However, it still requires House of Lords approval in order to become a law.
11 Tory MPs rebelled against the government to vote against the bill and others abstained in protest, claiming the bill does not go far enough.
Here is how Northumberland’s MPs voted on the bill:
Ian Levy MP
The Tory MP for Blyth Valley voted in favour of the bill
Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP
The Tory MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed voted in favour of the bill
Guy Opperman MP
The Tory MP for Hexham voted in favour of the bill
Ian Lavery MP
The Labour MP for Wansbeck voted against the bill