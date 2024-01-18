The government’s Rwanda Bill was voted on in the House of Commons last night and was approved by the majority of MPs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bill aims to declare Rwanda is a safe country for asylum seekers to be deported to after The UK Supreme Court ruled the government’s plan to do so was unlawful in November.

Under the government’s plan some asylum seekers would be sent to Rwanda and have their claims processed there, instead of in the UK, and they would remain in the African country if their application for asylum was approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bill passed its third reading in the House of Commons by 320 votes in favour to 276 against. However, it still requires House of Lords approval in order to become a law.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a press conference following the passing of the government's Rwanda Bill. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

11 Tory MPs rebelled against the government to vote against the bill and others abstained in protest, claiming the bill does not go far enough.

Here is how Northumberland’s MPs voted on the bill:

Ian Levy MP

The Tory MP for Blyth Valley voted in favour of the bill

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP

The Tory MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed voted in favour of the bill

Guy Opperman MP

The Tory MP for Hexham voted in favour of the bill

Ian Lavery MP