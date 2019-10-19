How North East MPs voted on amendment to delay decision on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

North East MPs have backed a motion to delay the meaningful vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

By Sarah Sinclair
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 4:36 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th October 2019, 5:16 pm

In a special Saturday sitting, MPs in Parliament voted by 322 to 306 to approve Independent MP Sir Oliver Letwin's amendment to avoid a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

The majority of North East MP’s voted in favour of the amendment.

The only Labour MP to defy the Party whip was Blyth Valley MP, Ronnie Campbell, who voted against the motion. Hexham Conservative MP also voted against it.

MPs back motion to delay Brexit deal vote.

The amendment tabled by former Cabinet minister, Conservative MP Sir Oliver Letwin and was intended to force the Prime Minister to comply with the so-called Benn Act requiring him to seek a Brexit extension.

The amendment states the House of Commons has considered the Government's Brexit deal but "withholds approval" unless or until legislation implementing the agreement has been passed.

Here’s how all the North East MPs voted:

Sunderland

Bridget Phillipson (Labour), Houghton and Sunderland South - For

Sharon Hodgson (Labour), Washington and Sunderland West - For

Julie Elliot (Labour), Sunderland Central - For

South Tyneside

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour), South Shields - For

Stephen Hepburn (Independent), Jarrow - For

Hartlepool

Mike Hill (Labour), Hartlepool - For

County Durham

Grahame Morris (Labour), Easington - For

Laura Pidcock (Labour), North West Durham - For

Kevan Jones (Labour), North Durham - For

Roberta Blackman-Woods (Labour), City of Durham - For

Phil Wilson (Labour), Sedgefield - For

Jenny Chapman (Labour), Darlington - For

Helen Goodman (Labour), Bishop Auckland - For

Teesside

Alex Cunningham (Labour), Stockton North - For

Paul Williams (Labour), Stockton South - For

Anna Turley (Labour), Redcar - For

Andy McDonald (Labour), Middlesbrough - For

Simon Clarke (Conservative), Middlesbrough South and Cleveland East - Against

Northumberland

Anne Marie Trevelyan (Conservative), Berwick-upon-Tweed - Against

Ronnie Campbell (Labour) Blyth Valley - Against

Guy Opperman (Conservative), Hexham - Against

Ian Lavery (Labour), Wansbeck - For

Newcastle/Gateshead

Liz Twist (Labour), Blaydon - For

Ian Mearns (Labour), Gateshead - For

Nicholas Brown (Labour), Newcastle upon Tyne East - For

Chi Onwurah (Labour), Newcastle upon Tyne Central - For

Catherine McKinnell (Labour), Newcastle upon Tyne North - For

Mary Glindon (Labour), North Tyneside - For

Alan Campbell (Labour), Tynemouth - For