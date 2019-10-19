How North East MPs voted on amendment to delay decision on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal
North East MPs have backed a motion to delay the meaningful vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.
In a special Saturday sitting, MPs in Parliament voted by 322 to 306 to approve Independent MP Sir Oliver Letwin's amendment to avoid a no-deal Brexit on October 31.
The majority of North East MP’s voted in favour of the amendment.
The only Labour MP to defy the Party whip was Blyth Valley MP, Ronnie Campbell, who voted against the motion. Hexham Conservative MP also voted against it.
The amendment tabled by former Cabinet minister, Conservative MP Sir Oliver Letwin and was intended to force the Prime Minister to comply with the so-called Benn Act requiring him to seek a Brexit extension.
The amendment states the House of Commons has considered the Government's Brexit deal but "withholds approval" unless or until legislation implementing the agreement has been passed.
Here’s how all the North East MPs voted:
Sunderland
Bridget Phillipson (Labour), Houghton and Sunderland South - For
Sharon Hodgson (Labour), Washington and Sunderland West - For
Julie Elliot (Labour), Sunderland Central - For
South Tyneside
Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour), South Shields - For
Stephen Hepburn (Independent), Jarrow - For
Hartlepool
Mike Hill (Labour), Hartlepool - For
County Durham
Grahame Morris (Labour), Easington - For
Laura Pidcock (Labour), North West Durham - For
Kevan Jones (Labour), North Durham - For
Roberta Blackman-Woods (Labour), City of Durham - For
Phil Wilson (Labour), Sedgefield - For
Jenny Chapman (Labour), Darlington - For
Helen Goodman (Labour), Bishop Auckland - For
Teesside
Alex Cunningham (Labour), Stockton North - For
Paul Williams (Labour), Stockton South - For
Anna Turley (Labour), Redcar - For
Andy McDonald (Labour), Middlesbrough - For
Simon Clarke (Conservative), Middlesbrough South and Cleveland East - Against
Northumberland
Anne Marie Trevelyan (Conservative), Berwick-upon-Tweed - Against
Ronnie Campbell (Labour) Blyth Valley - Against
Guy Opperman (Conservative), Hexham - Against
Ian Lavery (Labour), Wansbeck - For
Newcastle/Gateshead
Liz Twist (Labour), Blaydon - For
Ian Mearns (Labour), Gateshead - For
Nicholas Brown (Labour), Newcastle upon Tyne East - For
Chi Onwurah (Labour), Newcastle upon Tyne Central - For
Catherine McKinnell (Labour), Newcastle upon Tyne North - For
Mary Glindon (Labour), North Tyneside - For
Alan Campbell (Labour), Tynemouth - For