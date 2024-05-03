How did Northumberland vote in the North East Mayor election?
The 38-year-old was announced on Friday afternoon as the winner of the historic mayoral election and will now lead a combined authority stretching across the seven councils areas of Northumberland, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Gateshead, South Tyneside, Sunderland and Durham
The question ahead of polling day was whether independent challenge Jamie Driscoll, who quit Labour last year, could produce an upset.
But, while he ran Ms McGuinness very close in Newcastle, the sitting Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner ran out as victor in each of the seven counts across the region.
Also of note was a strong showing from Reform candidate Paul Donaghy in Sunderland, where he beat Mr Driscoll into second place.
Here are the full results of the North East mayoral election, broken down by area.
NORTHUMBERLAND
Paul Donaghy (REF) – 4,437
Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 22,736
Andrew Gray (G) – 1,638
Aidan King (LD) –2,587
Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 27,992
Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 14,289
NEWCASTLE
Paul Donaghy (REF) – 3,653
Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 25,018
Andrew Gray (G) – 3,671
Aidan King (LD) –6,778
Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 26,429
Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 5,012
NORTH TYNESIDE
Paul Donaghy (REF) – 3,667
Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 18,325
Andrew Gray (G) – 2,173
Aidan King (LD) – 1,795
Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 24,858
Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 7,874
GATESHEAD
Paul Donaghy (REF) – 4,421
Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 12,438
Andrew Gray (G) – 2,013
Aidan King (LD) – 4.696
Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 21,994
Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 4,041
SOUTH TYNESIDE
Paul Donaghy (REF) – 3,727
Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 12,052
Andrew Gray (G) – 3,939
Aidan King (LD) –995
Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 13,225
Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 2,566
SUNDERLAND
Paul Donaghy (REF) – 11,563
Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 11,009
Andrew Gray (G) – 1,801
Aidan King (LD) – 4,727
Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 27,469
Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 7,037
DURHAM
Paul Donaghy (REF) – 9,679
Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 25,074
Andrew Gray (G) – 2,396
Aidan King (LD) –3,907
Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 43,084
Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 11,627
OVERALL
Paul Donaghy (REF) – 41,147 (9.2%)
Jamie Driscoll (IND) – 126,652 (28.2%)
Andrew Gray (G) – 17,631 (3.9%)
Aidan King (LD) – 25,485 (5.7%)
Kim McGuinness (LAB) – 185,051 (41.3%)
Guy Renner-Thompson (CON) – 52,446 (11.7%)