Holiday lets appeal refusal on the Northumberland coast hailed for its national importance

An appeal over the refusal of proposed holiday lets on the Northumberland coast has been dismissed by a Government inspector.

Plans to build two holiday lets in the grounds of Dunstan House, near Craster, were unanimously rejected by Northumberland County Council in February.

Dunstan House owner Janet Stansfield’s subsequent appeal to the Planning Inspectorate has now also been refused.

Some 5% of the homes in Dunstan are already holiday homes. Because of this, the Craster Neighbourhood Plan includes policies that deny support to new housing unless it will be used as permanent dwellings.

Dunstan and Craster residents celebrate the planning refusal earlier this year.

The Northumberland Local Plan also states that new second homes in parishes which have 20% or more households with no permanent residents would not be supported.

Despite this the application was recommended for approval by planning officers, sparking more than 100 objections.

The North Northumberland Local Area Council then refused it on the basis of the holiday let usage of the properties as well as adverse impact on highways, the character of the village and the local amenity of residents.

The application, which also attracted 10 letters of support, included plans for a cold water natural swimming pool and gardens accommodating different activities for guests including yoga and meditation, outdoor dining with a fire pit, and an adventure playground.

In the latest decision, Inspector T. Burnham states: “The provision of two dwellinghouses for use as holiday lets would be in direct conflict with the development strategy for the area and would give rise to social harm as the proposal would not contribute appropriately to the mix of housing sought within the neighbourhood plan area.”

Parish council chairman Martin Smith said: “We are absolutely delighted. The parish council has worked hard with our community to put a neighbourhood plan in place, and today’s result shows that local democracy has won the day.

"This is not just a victory for Craster and Dunstan, but a powerful signal nationally that neighbourhood plans matter and that communities have the right to shape their own future.

"The implications of this case extend far beyond Northumberland. With rural and coastal communities across England facing unsustainable levels of second homes and holiday lets, this ruling underlines the national importance of neighbourhood planning in protecting local housing supply, supporting sustainable communities, and preserving the vitality of villages.”