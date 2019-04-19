Holiday let owners may be asked for help

Holiday let owners in Seahouses and North Sunderland could be asked for donations towards the parish precept.

North Sunderland Parish Council is seeking a meeting with Bamburgh Parish Council to find out how the initiative has worked there.

Clerk Jill Hall explained: “Many owners of holiday lets are allowed 100% business relief or registered as business properties which results in no payment to the parish council precept.

“Due to the increase in holiday lets, there are now less residents so there is an increase in remaining residents’ payments for the precept in their council tax.”

Members will also discuss a permanent location of the village whale bones at their next meeting on May 13. The bones were removed from the former first school site but mysteriously turned up last month.

One suggestion is that they are fixed to the wall of a kiln on Bamburgh Castle Inn land with a plaque. Permission is to be sought and a contract signed, if agreed.

Concerns about young ‘racers’ driving around the new car park extension were raised. It was feared this would damage the surface quickly. Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, county councillor, said he would look into it and inquire about a barrier.

Members also discussed problems with cars entering and exiting Chapel Row looking for parking spaces.

Councillors have submitted no objection to plans for an extension to a B&B at 88 Main Street, despite some concerns being raised that it was an over-development.

A new noticeboard to replace the existing one located near the bus stop at the top of King Street was agreed. The present notice board is to be relocated to South Lane Cemetery.