HMS Northumberland set to be scrapped as part of cost-cutting measures

The leader of Northumberland County Council has expressed his sorrow at the news that HMS Northumberland will be scrapped.

The Royal Navy frigate has a close association with the county, going deeper than simply their shared name, and was granted the Freedom of Northumberland.

However, the ageing Type 23 frigate will be decommissioned as part of cost-cutting measures announced by Defence Secretary John Healey.

The ship was built by Swan Hunter at Wallsend and launched in 1992, but Mr Healey said it was now beyond economic repair.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson with a photo of HMS Northumberland and the ship's Freedom of Northumberland. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “The news that HMS Northumberland is going to be scrapped is very sad. She and her company have provided enormous service to our nation and our allies and many of the crew have made friends with Northumbrians over many years.

“The very close relationship that the county council has had with the ship and her company led to the unique decision to award her the Freedom of Northumberland in 2002.

“In the years since we have welcomed her company to enjoy our county and they have entertained many people during her visits to the North East.”

The last visit to the ship was three years ago when the Captain invited a group to sail with her for the day.

“I shall be writing to the Captain expressing our sorrow that this fine ship’s life is coming to an end and to thank the ship’s company past and present for the outstanding service they have provided,” added Cllr Sanderson.

In a statement to MPs, Mr Healey warned that further cuts could be required but insisted he had the support of armed forces chiefs.