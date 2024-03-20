The election is due to be held on May 2.

A new political figurehead is due to be elected in May, after the region struck a multi-billion pound devolution deal with the Government.

Documents have now revealed that the cost of running that election is expected to be just over £3 million.

There are currently six candidates expected to stand in the election, due to be held at the same time as local council and Police and Crime Commissioner elections on May 2.

They are independent Jamie Driscoll, Conservative Guy Renner-Thompson, the Labour Party’s Kim McGuinness, Reform UK’s Paul Donaghy, Andrew Gray of the Green Party, and Liberal Democrat Aidan King.

The new mayor will lead a North East Mayoral Combined Authority (NEMCA) that will hold major new funding and powers, including over areas like transport and housing, with more than £6 billion having been announced so far for what is a 30-year deal.

A report presented to council leaders on Tuesday confirmed that, unlike when the North of Tyne mayoral election was held in 2019, no specific funding is being provided by the Government to cover the costs of the NEMCA election.

The price tag is currently estimated at £3.052 million – which includes printing and posting an information booklet that will be sent to every eligible voter, staffing the election count, and venue hire.