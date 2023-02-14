High level of inflation makes setting budget 'difficult', admits Northumberland council leader

The budget includes plans for an increase in council tax and cuts of £17 million, and is set to go before full council next week after the authority’s ruling cabinet approved it on Tuesday.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, leader Glen Sanderson pointed out that the 4.6% uplift in council tax was still significantly below inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This budget has been very difficult to organise because of the level of inflation. We know inflation has been high, but when we have produced our council tax proposals they’re well below those inflation figures.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson.

“We will, for the next year only, carry a council tax scheme that will help those who need our help the most by bringing the increase down by 1%.

“The 4.6% includes a 2% rise in the precept for adult social care which is non-negotiable. We have made clear that we will not cut frontline services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s proposed increase in council tax by 2.99% and the adult social care precept by 2% is the highest level allowed by Government without the need for a referendum. Coun Sanderson also discussed planned savings, and said it related to his administration’s priority to provide “value for money” for the county’s taxpayers.

He continued: “Value for money means we run our business efficiently and effectively. We’re currently running a strategic change programme for the next three years which will cost around £3 million a year, but will save us around £17 million.

“It will be a really important step to ensure we make savings and that we’re doing all our services well, and where we’re not, how can we do them better and more effectively. We’re getting outside help to do this.”