Guy Opperman caught up with Nichola Brannen, executive headteacher at the school, to discuss its latest Ofsted report that deemed the school ‘Good’ overall – including in all five key assessment areas.

Mrs Brannen offered a tour of the small rural school, which dates back to 1831, and expressed her desire to see more pupils in her classrooms, as well as her plans for an outdoor classroom for the children.

Mr Opperman then held a Q&A with some of the children on his role as an MP both in Westminster, and locally, as their representative.

Guy Opperman and Nichola Brannen pictured during the visit.

He said: “I am always blown away by the pride the children at Whalton Primary have to be part of the school.

“They are a small rural school, but that is what makes it so special. They have a real sense of community and friendship, which is so lovely to see.”

The school welcomes children from both Ponteland and Morpeth, as well as the village and surrounding hamlets, and still has places available for Reception children this September.

Mrs Brannen said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Guy Opperman MP into Whalton C of E Primary School.

“The children (and staff) had lots of questions ranging from litter and potholes to the fact that he shares the same name as Guy Fawkes!”