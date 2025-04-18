Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The leader of Northumberland’s Independent Group has urged dissatisfied voters to back local independents rather than the main political parties at next month’s local elections.

Hexham West councillor Derek Kennedy leads the eight-strong group of members from across the county, making up 12% of all seats as the county’s third-largest political group behind the Conservatives and Labour. There are 34 independent candidates standing across 69 wards for election.

Coun Kennedy said: “The Independent Group have been the biggest, largest voice on the council – much louder than Labour. We have held the authority to account.

“Independence gives us the freedom to operate that the political parties don’t have. As a member of a party, you are restricted to what you can and can’t do, but we give people that freedom.

Coun Derek Kennedy.

“For example, just recently all the Independents voted against the £80 million decision to give Advance Northumberland the ability to write-off their debt to the council. We felt it was the wrong decision at the wrong time and needed far more scrutiny.

“These are the things we can do when we have strong views.”

Coun Kennedy also refuted criticism that Independent councillors would be more favourable to their own areas as opposed to the wider county.

He said: “We can see the benefit of investing in our own local towns. In Berwick, there is a need for the school to be approved; in Bedlington, we haven’t seen enough investment, we want more; in Hexham, we want investment into the old bus station.

“I think you have to do two things at once – you have to focus on what is happening in your local area but you have to look at the umbrella services and look at things like social services.

“I have a son with special needs, I know what it is like having a social worker and having one that will stay with you is very rare. That needs to be sorted.”

The long-serving councillor said he would be open to conversations with newly elected Independent councillors about joining the group.

He added: “All of us eight are standing again and we want to work as an Independent group again. We will be looking to recruit new members.

“We are the voice of Northumberland, not the voice of the Conservatives, Labour or Reform.”