The protesters in Blyth on Saturday.

Campaigners armed with banners gathered outside Blyth Workspace on Saturday to push for more government-funded home insulation schemes. They also want people who are struggling with their energy bills to receive more support.

This event was one of more than 80 which took place across the UK as part of the Warm This Winter mass lobby.

Dave Reed, Blyth Valley constituent and volunteer for Greenpeace Newcastle, said: “We collected messages for the MP from local people who are struggling with their energy bills. It’s only right that our MP should take the time to listen to people’s concerns and hear that they want solutions, such as home insulation.

Greenpeace Newcastle volunteers are calling for £5.3bn in new cash for home insulation, £14bn of emergency support for households struggling with bills, and £3.3bn to roll out cheap, clean heating.

‘We are asking Ian Levy to pledge to call for the expansion of government-funded home insulation schemes, heat pump installation, more investment in renewable energy, and further support for vulnerable households with their energy bills.

"The Energy Bill is the opportunity to legislate for this and create an energy system that works for the constituents of Blyth Valley.”

The campaigners claim the recent Spring Budget failed to commit any new money to keep homes warm, and the government’s promised ‘Green Day’ did little to support climate action.