Alan Steele is seeking election to one of the three Whitley Bay seats on North Tyneside Council on May 4.

"As a Green Party councillor, I will provide a strong, informed voice for the issues that matter most to our community," he said. "I believe that we need to take bold action to create a more just, sustainable, and equitable society and a greener planet."

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer joined council election candidate Alan Steele and members of the local Greens at a beach clean in Whitley Bay.

She said: "I'm thrilled to see a local Green Party candidate with such a strong chance of winning a council seat in Whitley Bay, following our success in South Tyneside where we already have six councillors.

"This would be a historic achievement and provide a vital Green voice on a council that has long been dominated by Labour. I wish Alan and the North Tyneside Green Party all the best in their campaign."

Green Party candidate Alan Steele.