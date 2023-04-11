News you can trust since 1854
Green Party co-leader helps launch election campaign in Whitley Bay

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer has helped to launch an election campaign in Whitley Bay.

By Ian Smith
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:41 BST

Alan Steele is seeking election to one of the three Whitley Bay seats on North Tyneside Council on May 4.

"As a Green Party councillor, I will provide a strong, informed voice for the issues that matter most to our community," he said. "I believe that we need to take bold action to create a more just, sustainable, and equitable society and a greener planet."

As part of the launch, national co-leader Carla Denyer visited members of the group taking part in a beach clean on Whitley Bay beach.

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer joined council election candidate Alan Steele and members of the local Greens at a beach clean in Whitley Bay.Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer joined council election candidate Alan Steele and members of the local Greens at a beach clean in Whitley Bay.
She said: "I'm thrilled to see a local Green Party candidate with such a strong chance of winning a council seat in Whitley Bay, following our success in South Tyneside where we already have six councillors.

"This would be a historic achievement and provide a vital Green voice on a council that has long been dominated by Labour. I wish Alan and the North Tyneside Green Party all the best in their campaign."

Green Party candidate Alan Steele.Green Party candidate Alan Steele.
Whitley Bay candidate Alan Steele with Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer.Whitley Bay candidate Alan Steele with Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer.
