Cramlington and Killingworth MP Emma Foody has called on the Government to “unleash growth” in her constituency by providing much-needed funding to improve a notorious roundabout.

The Labour and Co-op MP reiterated calls for upgrades to the Moor Farm Roundabout on the A19 after Westminster confirmed a £1.8 billion investment in North East transport.

Plans to improve Moor Farm along with nearby Seaton Burn roundabout have been in the works for years. However, the future of the projects was thrown into doubt by local Conservative councillors, who warned National Highways assessments had deemed them “poor value for money”.

Now, the Government has signalled it will assess projects differently, amid concerns the current “green book” formula favours projects in London and the South East.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Foody said: “I welcome the nearly £1.8 billion investment for the North East. We know that growth and opportunity should never just be for some areas, but it needs to be felt in every single part of the country.

“This is a clear demonstration from this government that we understand that. Can I please ask whether this approach will also shape future infrastructure decisions such as the Road Investment Strategy, where projects such as the Moor Farm Roundabout upgrade would have the potential to unleash growth in my Cramlington and Killingworth constituency?”

Darren Jones MP, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, replied: “The announcement is about transport infrastructure, but the Government are doing much more to improve lives, wages and communities in every part of the country. We will be setting out further information in the coming weeks in relation to other types of infrastructure.”

Mr Jones did not specifically commit to funding the project.

Speaking after the Commons session, Ms Foody said: “Today’s record investment in the North East is hugely welcome and will help to drive growth across the region. Alongside changes to the Green Book planned by the government, the North East will begin to get our fair share.

“I’ve championed investment in the Moor Farm Roundabout since being elected and will continue to press for this in the Road Investment Strategy to unlock growth and improve journeys for people across our region.”