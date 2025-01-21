Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New funding has been announced to help tackle rough sleeping issues in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government has awarded £19,249 to Northumberland County Council to help more rough sleepers off the streets and provide warm beds this winter.

The Rough Sleeping Winter Pressures Funding, a government scheme to increase the use of emergency accommodation for rough sleepers, will be tripled from £10 million to £30 million. Over 280 councils will now have extra resources at their disposal to support frontline workers providing vital services on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new funding will also continue supporting specialist programmes for vulnerable groups sleeping rough including veterans, care leavers and victims of domestic abuse.

Cllr Scott Dickinson in Hadston.

This is alongside giving life changing support to people who have slept rough long-term, with critical outreach staff helping to address substance abuse and provide employment opportunities.

Northumberland Labour's Leader Scott Dickinson said: “Under the Conservatives rough sleeping reached record highs – that represents a tragedy for the individuals involved, a disgrace for a wealthy country like ours and a failure that puts lives at risks and drains tax payers’ resources.

“But Labour is fighting back. We are tackling the housing crisis, building more homes, and through this huge boost to emergency funding we are ensuring that as many as possible of those on the streets have somewhere to go, a warm bed to sleep in at night, and somewhere to feel safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We won’t turn Britain around overnight, but through new support to Northumberland like this, change has begun - and we will get this country back on track.”

This latest emergency cash injection is just one branch of the government’s Plan for Change to raise living standards for working people and families, deliver the biggest boost in affordable and social housing in a generation, and strengthen rights and protections for tenants.

It builds on the largest-ever investment in homelessness prevention services of almost £1 billion for this year, including over £185 million for the Rough Sleeping Prevention and Recovery Grant, so councils can better prioritise when providing warm beds and shelter for people at risk, or experiencing, rough sleeping.

This is alongside more than £37 million for the Rough Sleeping Accommodation Programme that will cover ongoing costs to help rough sleepers into longer term housing and secure more specialist staff supporting their mental health and substance abuse problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the leading causes of homelessness, Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions, will be abolished for new and existing tenancies through the landmark Renters’ Rights Bill which is now another step closer to becoming law following last week’s third reading.

Through overdue reforms to the Right to Buy scheme councils can now retain all receipts from sales to build and buy more homes as well as receiving an additional £450million last year to secure and create homes for families at risk of homelessness.

Government investment in housing has now increased to £5 billion for this year, including an extra £500 million for the existing Affordable Homes Programme to build tens of thousands of affordable homes across the country.