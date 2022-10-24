Applicant Hermione Hoffman, on behalf of the Paxton House Trust, has been granted planning approval from Scottish Borders Council to build seven cabins with associated roads and landscaping at Tweedbraes, within the estate of Paxton House, five miles west of Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The estate currently incorporates tours and events in the main house, a caravan park in walled gardens, a play park and a small boathouse which can house small wedding ceremonies.

The brief of the new project is to provide accommodation for families, couples, walkers and cyclists along the Tweed.

Paxton House.

The glamping pods are to be located out of site from the main house and lawns but will offer attractive views of the estate.

The trustees of the building and the estate are seeking ways to improve income streams to the whole enterprise in order to offset the considerable costs of maintaining and operating such a big building as a tourist attraction.

The latest application comes after another recent planning bid was submitted to convert a disused bothy on the estate into a small wedding and events venue.

A council report backing the latest application says: “Glamping pods have become a fashionable application across Berwickshire this year. These applications may arise out of the perception that there is now an enhanced home market for tourist accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad