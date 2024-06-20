Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisations have announced that a weir on the River Wansbeck in Morpeth will be assessed after the state of it was raised by a general election candidate.

Jan Rosen, Green Party candidate for the new North Northumberland seat, has been raising awareness of the local issues that have concerned him in recent months and the weir is one of them.

He said: “When a small hole appeared at the weir in July last year, I immediately brought this to the attention of Northumbrian Water and Northumberland County Council via social media, ensuring that the issue was not overlooked.

“After the winter storms, this hole has significantly increased and has the potential to develop into a structural issue for the whole weir.

Green Party candidate Jan Rosen with the weir in Morpeth in the background.

“It is crucial that immediate action is taken to prevent further damage and potential safety hazards.”

A county council spokesperson said: “We are working on a plan that we can take forward to obtain the necessary consents for the repairs that will need to take into account the significant aquatic wildlife constraints, in particular the need to protect and conserve white clawed crayfish which live in and around habitats like the weir.

“We are therefore looking to find a cost-effective method of fixing this issue without causing any unacceptable impacts on an endangered species.”

A Northumbrian Water spokesperson said: “The weir historically was put in place to support Mitford Water Treatment Works, which was decommissioned over 20 years ago.