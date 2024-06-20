Weir in Morpeth to be assessed after MP candidate raises 'hole' issue
Jan Rosen, Green Party candidate for the new North Northumberland seat, has been raising awareness of the local issues that have concerned him in recent months and the weir is one of them.
He said: “When a small hole appeared at the weir in July last year, I immediately brought this to the attention of Northumbrian Water and Northumberland County Council via social media, ensuring that the issue was not overlooked.
“After the winter storms, this hole has significantly increased and has the potential to develop into a structural issue for the whole weir.
“It is crucial that immediate action is taken to prevent further damage and potential safety hazards.”
A county council spokesperson said: “We are working on a plan that we can take forward to obtain the necessary consents for the repairs that will need to take into account the significant aquatic wildlife constraints, in particular the need to protect and conserve white clawed crayfish which live in and around habitats like the weir.
“We are therefore looking to find a cost-effective method of fixing this issue without causing any unacceptable impacts on an endangered species.”
A Northumbrian Water spokesperson said: “The weir historically was put in place to support Mitford Water Treatment Works, which was decommissioned over 20 years ago.
“We are currently investigating and assessing the weir in the river and will work with appropriate partners to resolve any deterioration.”
