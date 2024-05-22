Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan will defend a majority of nearly 15,000 at the General Election on July 4.

She has held the seat for the Conservatives since 2015 and secured a majority of 14,835 (+4.4%) at the last election in December 2019.

This time around she will contest the newly-named and reshaped North Northumberland constituency which now also takes in Morpeth.

Ms Trevelyan said: “It’s exciting, I’m looking forward to the election campaign. It will be a great opportunity to champion my proven track record as the local MP since 2015, and talk to as many voters as possible to hear what’s important to them in the years ahead. I know that, as in previous elections, all of us as candidates will pledge to a clean campaign.”

Other confirmed candidates are David Smith (Labour), Natalie Younes (Liberal Democrats) and Katherine Hales (Reform UK).

Mr Smith said: “I welcome the announcement of a General Election. It’s not before time. We’re taking nothing for granted - not a single vote has been cast yet. But for months now we’ve found a palpable sense on the doorstep that people want change.

"Keir Starmer has changed the Labour Party and we’re ready to bring the positive change that the country needs. All of us in Labour in North Northumberland look forward to bringing this message of hope to the electorate over the coming weeks.”

Ms Younes said: “I welcome the announcement of the General Election and the opportunity to offer North Northumberland a change of direction after 14 years of broken promises and declining public services and the chance to elect me as their MP who will be accessible, listen and truly represent our area. Challenging policy and direction when needed to secure the future of our communities.”

The seat has traditionally been fought out between Conservative and Liberal Democrats who held the seat from 1973 to 2015 under Sir Alan Beith.

The closest Labour have ever come to winning the seat was at the 1966 general election, where they finished just 4,373 votes behind incumbent Conservative MP Antony Lambton.

County councillors have also given their reaction to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s surprise announcement.

Scott Dickinson, the leader of Northumberland Labour and member for Druridge Bay ward, added: “Northumberland and the North East has been badly let down by the Conservatives both locally at the council and nationally.

“Local people are desperate for change, they want hope and opportunity and it’s only Labour that can deliver that now.”

But Northumberland Conservative chair Richard Wearmouth, Morpeth Kirkhill, talked up his party’s record in the county, which will be the subject of plenty of attention come election night.

He said: “Northumberland has seen record investment from this government, in stark contrast to the Blair years where the people of the North East were ignored and their votes taken for granted by Labour.

“The Northumberland Line, Borderlands Growth Deal, the Devolution Deal, Town Deals, Future High Street Fund, Heritage Action Zones – it has all happened under the Conservatives and we look forward to taking our case to the residents of our amazing county.”

2019 result

Trish Williams (Labour) 9,112 (21.6%)

Tom Hancock (Liberal Democrat) 7,656 (18.2%)