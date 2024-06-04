Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New polls predict that Labour will win back the North East ‘red wall’ seats it lost in 2019 – and have set the stage for what could be incredibly tight races in two blue heartlands in our region.

YouGov analysis has predicted that Sir Keir Starmer will become prime minister with a 422 seats and a 194 majority in Parliament, bigger than that won by Tony Blair in 1997’s landslide, with the Tories winning just 140 seats at the general election on July 4.

And separate data also published on Monday by research company More In Common suggests that Labour will win 383 seats and a slimmer 114 majority, putting the Conservatives on 180.

Both polls predict Labour will win the new Cramlington and Killingworth seat, which will take in the majority of the Blyth Valley seat that Tory Ian Levy won in 2019.

Polls are predicting tight races in Northumberland constituencies.

But, whereas other polls have forecast a complete wipeout for the Tories across the North East, the More In Common research has Rishi Sunak’s party hanging onto two seats that are more traditional Conservative berths.

Guy Opperman’s Hexham constituency has been Tory for 100 years and More In Common believes it will stay that way – but only by the narrowest of margins.

It predicts that Mr Opperman will retain his seat with a 38% vote share, just one point ahead of Labour challenger Joe Morris.

However, the YouGov analysis instead predicts what would be a historic Labour gain in Hexham, a seat which has never been red before, forecasting that Mr Morris will win 46% of the vote and Mr Opperman just 34%.

Tory minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan is also forecast to retain her seat. She is standing in the new North Northumberland constituency, which adds the areas of Morpeth and Pegswood to her existing Berwick seat, and More In Common poll predicts the Tories will win 38% of the vote there to Labour’s 30%.

While the YouGov projection also has the Tories holding North Northumberland, it puts the two main parties neck and neck – both on 36%.