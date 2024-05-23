Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Green Party will contest all the Northumberland seats in the General Election on July 4.

It will also be the first time electors in every constituency across the North East will have a Green Party candidate on the ballot paper.

A spokesperson for the Northumberland Green Party said: “Yesterday's announcement that there will be a General Election has been overdue for too long: the urgency of the crises that our communities face – the climate crisis, the environmental crisis, the health service crisis, and the cost of living crisis – has been clear throughout the whole of this last parliament, and yet our country has been making so little progress and, in so many ways, has been going in the wrong direction.

"We're delighted that the Green Party is in its strongest ever position to compete across the whole country in July. There are now over 800 Green Party councillors across England, working day in and day out for their communities and proving our ability to change things for the better, to change conversations, and to look to the future rather than the past.

Jan Rosen, Green Party candidate for North Northumberland.

"Green Party councillors on Northumberland County Council have, since their election in 2021, helped to ensure that the climate crisis is taken into account in every decision that the council makes, and they continue to do everything they can to address the cost of living crisis.

"In this General Election there will, for the first time, be a Green Party candidate on every ballot paper in North East England, allowing people to vote for a better future for themselves and for the coming generations.”

Its representatives in Northumberland are: Jan Rosen (North Northumberland); Nick Morphet (Hexham); Ian Jones (Cramligton and Killingworth) and Steve Leyland (Blyth and Ashington).

Jan, whose commitment to the Green Party was solidified by direct experience of the ramifications of Brexit while living abroad, states on the party website: “Beyond environmental and human rights concerns, the Green Party’s platform reflects a refreshing embrace of innovation and forward-thinking policies. After enduring 14 years of Conservative government, it is evident that the UK is in dire need of new directions and progressive change.”