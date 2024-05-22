General Election: Conservatives seek to defend big majority in new North Northumberland constituency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan will defend a majority of nearly 15,000 at the General Election on July 4.

She has held the seat for the Conservatives since 2015 and secured a majority of 14,835 (+4.4%) at the last election in December 2019.

This time around she will contest the newly-named and reshaped North Northumberland constituency which now also takes in Morpeth.

Other confirmed candidates are David Smith (Labour), Natalie Younes (Liberal Democrats) and Katherine Hales (Reform UK).

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Conservative MP for Berwick Upon Tweed.

The seat has traditionally been fought out between Conservative and Liberal Democrats who held the seat from 1973 to 2015 under Sir Alan Beith.

The closest Labour have ever come to winning the seat was at the 1966 general election, where they finished just 4,373 votes behind incumbent Conservative MP Antony Lambton.

2019 result

Trish Williams (Labour) 9,112 (21.6%)

Tom Hancock (Liberal Democrat) 7,656 (18.2%)