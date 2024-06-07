Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrats have confirmed their general election candidates for Blyth and Ashington and for Tynemouth.

Former Newcastle councillor Stephen Psallidas will contest Blyth and Ashington, a new seat formed with parts of the old Wansbeck and Blyth Valley constituencies.

In Tynemouth, Newcastle University lecturer John Appleby has been selected.

Stephen, who lives in Newcastle, said: “I know the Blyth and Ashington area well, and, if elected, will strongly support economic development and jobs for local people.

John Appleby (left) has been selected in Tynemouth and Stephen Psallidas (right) will contest Blyth and Ashington. (Photo by John Appleby/Stephen Psallidas)

“I believe that the successful economies of the future will be high tech and clean, and want to see establishments like Blyth's clean energy Catapult and low-carbon manufacturing industry greatly expanded.

“To support this we need a better system of apprenticeships and lifelong learning, which have been botched by the Conservatives.

“And as our population ages, the Lib Dems want to finally create a fair system of social care for older people, which has been promised for decades by both Labour and Conservatives but never delivered.

“Finally, after 14 years of neglect, our crumbling schools, struggling NHS, and all public services need proper, long-term funding to guarantee their survival.”

A councillor for 14 years and now working in the public transport sector, Stephen will run against Labour’s Ian Lavery, Conservative Maureen Levy, and Green candidate Steve Leyland, and likely a Reform UK candidate named as Mark Peart on the party’s website.

John Appleby teaches maths to engineering students and is also a former Newcastle councillor.