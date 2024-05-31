Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parliamentary candidates in Northumberland are getting their campaigns underway with less than five weeks until the general election.

Party activists are hitting the streets in their numbers to drum up support for their candidates after the political world was taken by surprise by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to hold the vote in July.

The previous Parliament has now been formally dissolved.

If you have never registered to vote, have recently moved, or changed your name, you can register to vote at

Labour's Emma Foody and the Conservatives' Ian Levy have been campaigning in the new Cramlington and Killingworth constituency. (Photo by Emma Foody/Ian Levy)

The deadline to register to vote for people who have not already done so, which can be done at gov.uk/registertovote, is June 18. You will need photo ID in order to vote in this election.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on June 19 at gov.uk/apply-postal-vote.

Candidates in the new Cramlington and Killingworth constituency, created after the boundaries were changed, include Conservative Ian Levy, who was elected as the MP for Blyth Valley in 2019, and Labour’s candidate Emma Foody.

Ian Levy said: “I have been out across the Cramlington and Killingworth constituency delivering leaflets and speaking to voters, and the response has been very positive.

“People recognise that I care deeply about the area I have lived in all my life.

“I hope that my proven record of delivery in the area, bringing over £400m of direct investment will stand me in good stead and voters will give me the opportunity to continue this work.”

Emma Foody said: “We have been out on the doorsteps every day talking to people right across the constituency about the issues that matter to them, and the change a Labour government can deliver.

“After 14 years of Conservative government, people are rightly really concerned about the cost of living crisis, that they cannot get a GP appointment or a dentist to see them, but also that they are fed up with a Conservative Party that promises the world and does not deliver.

“People are crying out for change and the difference only Labour can offer.”

In the new Blyth and Ashington constituency, candidates include Labour’s Ian Lavery, who represented the former constituency of Wansbeck since 2010, and Conservative candidate Maureen Levy.

Ian Lavery said: “I am launching my campaign this evening to be the first MP for the Blyth and Ashington constituency. Over the next few weeks I will be out and about speaking to as many people as possible and seeking their support.

“It is clear that after fourteen years of the Tories, people are fed up and want change. Only Labour can deliver the investment we need."

Maureen Levy, the wife of Ian Levy, said: “Voters I have spoken to in the Blyth and Ashington constituency want a local MP who is focused on pragmatic delivery on the ground rather than political ideology.

“Conservatives are delivering in south east Northumberland and I am hoping voters here will choose me to continue that work.