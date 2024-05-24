General Election 2024: Northumberland and North Tyneside constituency names and boundary changes explained

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters in the North East will now go to the polls for a second time this year after Rishi Sunak’s calling of a snap general election.

The Prime Minister announced on Wednesday that a general election will be held on July 4.

But many people across the region will find that the name or makeup of their constituency has changed substantially since the last general election in 2019.

Major boundary changes that will reduce the overall number of seats in the North East by two will come into force at this election.

A General Election has been called for July 4.

Some seats are being abolished entirely while other constituencies have been significantly redrawn.

Below is a guide to every constituency that will be contested across Northumberland and North Tyneside on July 4.

Blyth and Ashington

Wards: Ashington Central, Bedlington Central, Bedlington East, Bedlington West, Bothal, Choppington, College, Cowpen, Croft, Haydon, Hirst, Isabella, Kitty Brewster, Newbiggin Central and East, Newsham, Plessey, Seaton with Newbiggin West, Sleekburn, South Blyth, Stakeford, Wesnleydale

The new Blyth and Ashington constituency will take in the majority of the Wansbeck seat, currently held by Labour’s Ian Lavery, but not Morpeth. It also includes a portion of the existing Blyth Valley constituency, which was won by Tory Ian Levy in 2019.

Mr Lavery, who has an 814 majority in Wansbeck currently, will contest this seat against Mr Levy’s wife, Maureen, who has been chosen as the Conservative candidate.

Cramlington and Killingworth

Wards: Castle (part), Camperdown, Killingworth, Valley, Weetslade, Cramlington East, Cramlington Eastfield, Cramlington North, Cramlington South East, Cramlington Village, Cramlington West, Hartley, Holywell, Seghill with Seaton Delaval

This new constituency crosses the boundaries of Northumberland, North Tyneside, and Newcastle. It takes in the majority of Blyth Valley seat, where Conservative Ian Levy secured a headline-grabbing gain in what was viewed as a ‘red wall’ Labour heartland in 2019.

Mr Levy will stand here at this election, in a constituency that also takes in three wards from the to-be-abolished North Tyneside seat.

Hexham

Wards: Callerton and Throckley, Bellingham, Bywell, Corbridge, Haltwhistle, Haydon and Hadrian, Hexham Central with Acomb, Hexham East, Hexham West, Humshaugh, Longhorsley, Ponteland East and Stannington, Ponteland North, Ponteland South with Heddon, Ponteland West, Prudhoe North, Prudhoe South, South Tynedale, Stocksfield and Broomhaugh

Hexham is held by Conservative Guy Opperman with a majority of 10,549. This seat has long been viewed as one of the few Tory safe seats in the North East, having been blue for 100 years. But, with some polls having predicted that the Tories could be on course for electoral wipeout in the North East, there will be plenty of eyes on Hexham this year and whether Labour challenger Joe Morris can claim what would be a statement gain.

The constituency is expanded into the city borders of Newcastle, adding the ward of Callerton and Throckley.

Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend

Wards: Byker, Heaton, Manor Park, Ouseburn, Walker, Walkergate, Battle Hill, Howdon, Northumberland, Riverside (part), Wallsend

This election will mark the end of the Westminster career of long-serving Nick Brown, who announced that he would be standing down after quitting the Labour Party in December 2023. His existing Newcastle East constituency is being redrawn and will take in several wards from neighbouring North Tyneside.

Labour’s current North Tyneside MP Mary Glindon will be contesting this seat as hers is being abolished.

Newcastle upon Tyne North

Wards: Castle (part), Dene and South Gosforth, Fawdon and West Gosforth, Gosforth, Kenton, Kingston Park and Newbiggin Hall South (part), North Jesmond, Parklands, South Jesmond, Benton, Longbenton

Labour MP Catherine McKinnell’s existing Newcastle North constituency is undergoing major alterations – losing existing wards to the Newcastle Central and West, Hexham, and Cramlington and Killingworth seats. The reconfigured seat takes in the areas of Kenton and Jesmond, plus the Benton and Longbenton wards from North Tyneside.

Ms McKinnell, elected with a 5,765 majority in 2019, is standing in this redrawn constituency.

North Northumberland

Wards: Alnwick, Amble, Amble West with Warkworth, Bamburgh, Berwick East, Berwick North, Berwick West with Ord, Druridge Bay, Longhoughton, Lynemouth, Morpeth Kirkhill, Morpeth North, Morpeth Stobhill, Norham and Islandshires, Pegswood, Rothbury, Shilbottle, Wooler

Anne-Marie Trevelyan’s Berwick seat is one where the Tories have enjoyed comfortable victories at recent elections, though it was held for many years previously by Liberal Democrat Alan Beith.

The new North Northumberland constituency adds the areas of Morpeth and Pegswood to the renamed and enlarged seat, for which Labour announced David Smith as its candidate this week.

With some polls predicting that the Tories could lose every seat in the North East, whether Ms Trevelyan can hold on after winning a majority of almost 15,000 in 2019 will be the subject of much interest on election night.

Tynemouth

Wards: Chirton, Collingwood, Cullercoats, Monkseaton North, Monkseaton South, Preston, Riverside (part), St Mary’s, Tynemouth, Whitley Bay

Changes to the Tynemouth constituency will see the Valley ward move into the Cramlington and Killingworth seat, while most of the Riverside ward will come in from the abolished North Tyneside. Labour’s Alan Campbell has held this seat since 1997.