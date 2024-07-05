General Election 2024: Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan loses North Northumberland to Labour

By Craig Buchan
Published 5th Jul 2024, 05:09 BST
The result has been declared for North Northumberland in the 2024 general election.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, previously the MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed, has lost the seat to Labour’s David Smith.

Full results:

HALES, Katherine Ann - Reform UK - 7,688

David Smith wins North Northumberland. (Photo by National World)David Smith wins North Northumberland. (Photo by National World)
HILL, Georgina Emma Rowley - Independent - 3,220

JOYCE, Michael Anthony - Independent - 288

MARTIN, Andrew Alexander - Social Democratic Party - 92

ROSEN, Jan - The Green Party - 1,743

SMITH, David - Labour Party - 17,855

TREVELYAN, Anne-Marie - The Conservative Party Candidate - 12,788

YOUNES, Natalie - Liberal Democrat – 5,169

