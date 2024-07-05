General Election 2024 live: Labour wins all four Northumberland constituencies
The county’s four constituencies are North Northumberland, Blyth and Ashington, Cramlington and Killingworth, and Hexham.
Follow our election blog for updates throughout the day and the county’s results as they come in overnight.
Key Events
- Historic win for Labour in Hexham
- Labour win their second Northumberland seat, with Emma Foody elected in Cramlington and Killingworth
- Ian Lavery wins Blyth and Ashington for Labour, ahead of Reform UK
- Labour win North Northumberland too, completing a clean sweep of all four Northumberland constituencies
That's all folks!
That’s the end of our updates for now, as Labour come out on top in a big night for Northumberland politics.
Reaction to Labour's landmark win in Hexham
Find candidates’ responses to the result in Hexham here.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan loses seat
Labour have won North Northumberland as well, completing a clean sweep of the county. Monumental stuff.
Result soon for North Northumberland
The county’s final seat of the night, North Northumberland, will be declaring in 10 minutes or so.
Labour win Hexham
Hexham has returned a Labour MP for the first time. Wow.
High Sheriff
Results in Northumberland are being declared by High Sheriff Lucia Bridgeman, who is the returning officer.
Her hat is going down very well with election watchers.
Rumours of a recount in Hexham
The rumour mill is in full swing here. This could be a close one.
Alan Campbell reelected
The Labour MP for Tynemouth, Alan Campbell, has been reelected.
He wins with a comfortable majority over the Conservatives, who are run close by Reform.
Local elections next year
Even with two seats in Northumberland still to declare, heads are already turning to next year’s local elections.
A Labour source tells me they are not hugely concerned that Reform UK will be a threat.
Reform, however, will surely be encouraged by the second places they have secured in Cramlington and Killingworth and in Blyth and Ashington.
The Tories recognise they have lessons to learn, but are not giving up hope that they could remain in County Hall.
Lib Dems and Greens are optimistic their campaigning this summer may pay dividends with more councillors next year.
Counting starts for Hexham
Counting has begun for the third seat of the night - Hexham
