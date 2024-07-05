Even with two seats in Northumberland still to declare, heads are already turning to next year’s local elections.

A Labour source tells me they are not hugely concerned that Reform UK will be a threat.

Reform, however, will surely be encouraged by the second places they have secured in Cramlington and Killingworth and in Blyth and Ashington.

The Tories recognise they have lessons to learn, but are not giving up hope that they could remain in County Hall.