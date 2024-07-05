General Election 2024: Joe Morris elected, Labour wins Hexham for the first time in history
The result has been declared for Hexham in the 2024 general election.
Labour’s Joe Morris won the seat for the first time in his party’s history.
He beat Guy Opperman, who has represented the seat since 2010.
Full result:
CLOUSTON, William Stuart James - Social Democratic Party - 1,211
COTT, Nick - Liberal Democrats - 2,376
MORPHET, Nick - The Green Party - 2,467
MORRIS, Joe - Labour Party - 23,988
OPPERMAN, Guy - The Conservative Party Candidate - 20,275
WHALEY, Chris – Independent - 1,511
