General Election 2024: Joe Morris elected, Labour wins Hexham for the first time in history

By Craig Buchan
Published 5th Jul 2024, 03:29 BST
The result has been declared for Hexham in the 2024 general election.

Labour’s Joe Morris won the seat for the first time in his party’s history.

He beat Guy Opperman, who has represented the seat since 2010.

Full result:

The Labour Party has won Hexham for the first time. (Photo by National World)

CLOUSTON, William Stuart James - Social Democratic Party - 1,211

COTT, Nick - Liberal Democrats - 2,376

MORPHET, Nick - The Green Party - 2,467

MORRIS, Joe - Labour Party - 23,988

OPPERMAN, Guy - The Conservative Party Candidate - 20,275

WHALEY, Chris – Independent - 1,511

