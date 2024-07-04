General Election 2024: Ian Lavery wins Blyth and Ashington for the Labour Party
The result has been declared for Blyth and Ashington in the 2024 general election.
Ian Lavery was elected for the Labour Party with a big majority. Reform UK’s Mark Peart came second.
Conservative candidate Maureen Levy comes in a distant third.
Full results:
LAVERY, Ian - Labour Party - 20,030LEVY, Maureen - The Conservative Party Candidate - 6,121LEYLAND, Steve - The Green Party - 1,960PEART, Mark - Reform UK - 10,857PSALLIDAS, Stephen Anthony - Liberal Democrats - 1,433
