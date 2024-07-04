General Election 2024: Ian Lavery wins Blyth and Ashington for the Labour Party

By Craig Buchan
Published 4th Jul 2024, 23:51 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 00:00 BST
The result has been declared for Blyth and Ashington in the 2024 general election.

Ian Lavery was elected for the Labour Party with a big majority. Reform UK’s Mark Peart came second.

Conservative candidate Maureen Levy comes in a distant third.

Full results:

Labour's Ian Lavery wins in Blyth and Ashington, to the delight of his party colleagues. (Photo by National World)

LAVERY, Ian - Labour Party - 20,030LEVY, Maureen - The Conservative Party Candidate - 6,121LEYLAND, Steve - The Green Party - 1,960PEART, Mark - Reform UK - 10,857PSALLIDAS, Stephen Anthony - Liberal Democrats - 1,433

