General Election 2024: Cramlington and Killingworth won by Emma Foody for the Labour Party
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emma Foody has been elected as the MP for the constituency, which was newly created in the boundary shake up.
Reform UK candidate Gordon Fletcher came a surprise second, with Ian Levy, the Conservative incumbent who was previously MP for scrapped seat Blyth Valley, third.
The full results are:
CAMPION, Thom - Liberal Democrats - 1,898
FLETCHER, Gordon - Reform UK - 9,454
FOODY, Emma - Labour and Co-operative Party - 22,274
FURNESS, Dawn - Independent - 322
JONES, Ian - The Green Party - 2,144
LEE, Scott - Independent - 573
LEVY, Ian - The Conservative Party Candidate - 8,592
WILKINSON, Mathew - Social Democratic Party – 137
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.