General Election 2024: Cramlington and Killingworth won by Emma Foody for the Labour Party

By Craig Buchan
Published 5th Jul 2024, 01:38 BST
The result has been declared for Cramlington and Killingworth in the 2024 general election.

Emma Foody has been elected as the MP for the constituency, which was newly created in the boundary shake up.

Reform UK candidate Gordon Fletcher came a surprise second, with Ian Levy, the Conservative incumbent who was previously MP for scrapped seat Blyth Valley, third.

The full results are:

Emma Foody wins Cramlington and Killingworth. (Photo by National World)Emma Foody wins Cramlington and Killingworth. (Photo by National World)
CAMPION, Thom - Liberal Democrats - 1,898

FLETCHER, Gordon - Reform UK - 9,454

FOODY, Emma - Labour and Co-operative Party - 22,274

FURNESS, Dawn - Independent - 322

JONES, Ian - The Green Party - 2,144

LEE, Scott - Independent - 573

LEVY, Ian - The Conservative Party Candidate - 8,592

WILKINSON, Mathew - Social Democratic Party – 137

