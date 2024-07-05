Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The result has been declared for Cramlington and Killingworth in the 2024 general election.

Emma Foody has been elected as the MP for the constituency, which was newly created in the boundary shake up.

Reform UK candidate Gordon Fletcher came a surprise second, with Ian Levy, the Conservative incumbent who was previously MP for scrapped seat Blyth Valley, third.

The full results are:

CAMPION, Thom - Liberal Democrats - 1,898

FLETCHER, Gordon - Reform UK - 9,454

FOODY, Emma - Labour and Co-operative Party - 22,274

FURNESS, Dawn - Independent - 322

JONES, Ian - The Green Party - 2,144

LEE, Scott - Independent - 573

LEVY, Ian - The Conservative Party Candidate - 8,592