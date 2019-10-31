Gazette readers share disappointment that the UK didn't leave the EU on Halloween

Readers have shared their disappointment over Brexit.

Thursday, October 31, was marked in our calendars as Boris Johnson’s Brexit Day but it became simply Halloween.

Instead, Brexit was put back into the hands of the country in a general election set for December 12.

In a Northumberland Gazette Facebook poll on Halloween we asked you: “Are you disappointed the UK hasn’t left the EU today? Yes, No, the timing wasn’t right?”

Out of over 600 readers who voted in the poll, 61% said yes while 39% said no.

This is what you had to say about the Brexit change.

Richard Abbott-Brailey simply said: “Don’t ask!”

Pauline Nelson added: “Very.”

Online news readers elsewhere shared their views on the matter.

Bev Milburn commented: “I'm so sick of it now. I just wish the government would just say ‘stuff it, we have gone’.”

Stephen Sullivan argued: “This isn’t something that needs to happen immediately because Boris Johnson says so. This is one of the most important events of our generation and should take time to make sure the deal we have is in the best interest of our entire country otherwise we may see the collapse of our economy.”

Robert Ardkore Simpson argued: “People are that sick of hearing about it now they just don't care.”