Labour candidate Kim McGuinness has won the North East Mayor election. (Photo by Raoul Dixon/NNP)

She secured a majority of almost 60,000 to emerge victorious in the historic mayoral election, holding off a challenge from independent Jamie Driscoll.

Polling released last weekend had suggested that the Labour candidate and Mr Driscoll were neck and neck in the race to become the region’s new political figurehead, but she ultimately secured a comfortable margin of victory.

The 38-year-old, a former councillor in Newcastle and current Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, said the election marked a “really big moment for the North East as we take the first step to taking control of our own future.”

She pledged to turn the North East into the “real home of opportunity” with new jobs and green industries and major public transport overhaul, including bringing privatised bus services back under public control.

The full result of the North East mayoral election: