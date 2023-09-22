News you can trust since 1854
Former Northumberland councillor bidding to be next Police and Crime Commissioner

The former leader of Northumberland Labour has been selected as the party’s candidate for the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner election next May.
By James Robinson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 16:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 16:56 BST
Susan Dungworth, who served as the member for Hartley until losing her seat in 2021, will contest the election for the party.

It comes after incumbunt PCC Kim McGuinness announced she would be stepping down to run for the position of Mayor for the new North East Combined Authority.

Mrs Dungworth, a former youth justice worker and community activist, has decades of experience in the public sector.

Susan Dungworth (right) with her successor as Northumberland Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson.Susan Dungworth (right) with her successor as Northumberland Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson.
Susan Dungworth (right) with her successor as Northumberland Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson.
She said: “It is an absolute honour to be selected to be Labour’s candidate. Firstly, I’d like to thank Kim McGuinness for all the incredible work that she’s done in the role, particularly her emphasis on violence against women and girls, county lines, and of course knife crime.

“I’m excited to continue to work with her in her position as mayoral candidate. As police and crime commissioner, I’d like to carry on that work, improving people’s lives.

“I am deeply committed to listening to the concerns of the community, and would act as a vital link between them, and the police force. My top priority will be to continue to boost public confidence in the police, working together to improve victim follow up support, and foster even more collaboration between our local agencies.”

Mrs Dungworth lost the Hartley seat to Conservative David Ferguson by the narrowest of margins. Both candidates tied and the winner was decided by drawing lots, with the Conservative victory granting them a majority of one on the council – the first time the party had achieved a majority at the authority.

That came after she was the runner-up in race to become Blyth Valley MP in 2019, losing out to current MP Ian Levy by 712 votes as he took the seat for the Tories for the first time.

Current PCC Kim McGuinness said: “I can’t wait to work with Susan. She is one of the fiercest advocates for public service I know. During my time as PCC, I’ve worked hard to fight crime, prevent crime, improve lives and advocate for victims. I know that Susan will continue that work, and as North East Mayor, I’ll be with her every step of the way.”

