The former Labour Mayor of the now-defunct North of Tyne Combined Authority has challenged one of Northumberland’s new Labour MPs to a debate on the party’s first 100 days in Government.

Jamie Driscoll, who quit the party in a row over the selection of the Labour candidate for the North East mayoral race, issued the challenge to Hexham MP Joe Morris.

Mr Morris, who won the seat for Labour for the first time in the constituency’s history, had been listing the Government’s achievements since it took office.

However, Mr Driscoll – who came second as an Independent candidate to Labour’s Kim McGuinness in the North East mayoral election – branded his former party’s record as “truly appalling”. In a post on social media, he challenged the MP to a “public debate” within the constituency and criticised Mr Morris for accepting tickets worth £1,660 to see Taylor Swift.

Jamie Driscoll speaking at a rally in Morpeth. Picture by Hazel Plater.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Driscoll said: “I think it is universal that people think Labour has done a bad job. I supported the programme Keir Starmer was elected as Labour leader on – where the party are now is unrecognisable.

“Some things have been okay, there has been some progress, but what is missing is what should have happened. Why did they not come in with plans ready?

“If Joe wants to say he disagrees, I will give him the opportunity to say so in a public forum.”

Mr Morris was asked by the LDRS to defend his Government’s record from Mr Driscoll’s criticism and if he would accept the offer of a debate. However, he declined to comment.