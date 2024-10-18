Former North of Tyne Mayor challenges one of Northumberland's new Labour MP to debate on first 100 days in office

By James Robinson
Published 18th Oct 2024, 10:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The former Labour Mayor of the now-defunct North of Tyne Combined Authority has challenged one of Northumberland’s new Labour MPs to a debate on the party’s first 100 days in Government.

Jamie Driscoll, who quit the party in a row over the selection of the Labour candidate for the North East mayoral race, issued the challenge to Hexham MP Joe Morris.

Mr Morris, who won the seat for Labour for the first time in the constituency’s history, had been listing the Government’s achievements since it took office.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Mr Driscoll – who came second as an Independent candidate to Labour’s Kim McGuinness in the North East mayoral election – branded his former party’s record as “truly appalling”. In a post on social media, he challenged the MP to a “public debate” within the constituency and criticised Mr Morris for accepting tickets worth £1,660 to see Taylor Swift.

Jamie Driscoll speaking at a rally in Morpeth. Picture by Hazel Plater.Jamie Driscoll speaking at a rally in Morpeth. Picture by Hazel Plater.
Jamie Driscoll speaking at a rally in Morpeth. Picture by Hazel Plater.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Driscoll said: “I think it is universal that people think Labour has done a bad job. I supported the programme Keir Starmer was elected as Labour leader on – where the party are now is unrecognisable.

“Some things have been okay, there has been some progress, but what is missing is what should have happened. Why did they not come in with plans ready?

“If Joe wants to say he disagrees, I will give him the opportunity to say so in a public forum.”

Mr Morris was asked by the LDRS to defend his Government’s record from Mr Driscoll’s criticism and if he would accept the offer of a debate. However, he declined to comment.

Related topics:LabourMayorNorthumberlandNorthGovernment

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice