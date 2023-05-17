Six new homes will now be built on a farmstead at Katerdene, Fulbeck, just outside of Morpeth

The proposals will see six new homes erected on a farmstead at Katerdene, Fulbeck, close to the town’s bypass and 130 metres north of the green belt boundary defined by the Northumberland Local Plan.

A previous application for seven homes on the same site was rejected in September 2021, but the applicants have since worked with council officers to come up with a more acceptable scheme.

Speaking at Monday’s meeting of the Castle Morpeth Local Area Council, Coun Alison Byard of Morpeth Town Council called for the plans to be refused.

She said: “Morpeth Town Council objected to the previous application. We note the changes made but consider that the reasons for refusal still stand.

“Additional houses are not needed in Morpeth – we have far exceeded the number set out in the neighbourhood plan.”

But county councillor Richard Dodd felt the changes had been sufficient to grant planning permission.

He said: “There is a different feel to this application. It looks more cottagey – a row of cottages on an agricultural site. It is a lot better than what was put forward last time.”

Coun Lyle Darwin agreed, adding: “Not everybody wants to live in a big development, which is a concrete jungle. I think we need to encourage this type of development.”