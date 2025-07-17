Plans to build a new landing for the iconic Shields Ferry are set to move a step closer.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has recommended sign off for the final £5.9m funding needed to build a brand-new landing at North Shields Fish Quay.

Around 400,000 people use the Shields Ferry every year but there had been fears it would be forced to close as its current jetty on the north side of the Tyne at Smiths Dock began to fail.

But new funding from the Mayor and North East Combined Authority is instead expected to save the 750-year-old ferry service and grow passenger numbers by linking the popular Fish Quay directly to South Shields town centre and attractions like The Word and Customs House for the first time.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, said: “I said in my election campaign we would save the Shields Ferry and now we are close to agreeing a final funding package to bring it to the Fish Quay for the first time.

“Next week, we’ll discuss approving the remaining money needed to get a new landing built with work starting next year. The old landing urgently needs to be replaced, so we’re pulling out all the stops to get this project delivered for local people.

“This is about more than just the ferry service people rely on to get to work – it helps create jobs in restaurants, shops and the fishing industry by linking the Fish Quay to South Shields for the first time, bringing in more visitors and fitting with our £18m investment in a new college to revitalise South Shields town centre.

“The ferry is iconic – thousands of people use it every day and each year during the Great North Run weekend we get to see what an amazing link it truly is getting runners and spectators home safely. We’re getting on with delivering major transformative change across our transport network and this is just one more example.”

Cathy Massarella, managing director of Nexus, said: “This funding announcement for the new Shields Ferry landing is hugely welcome and is great news for our customers and our workforce.

“This is a crucial project for the long-term sustainability of ferry operations on the Tyne and so supports the Mayor’s vision for a world-class integrated transport network.

“The relocated landing will greatly improve the ferry experience for customers, improve connections to North Shields town centre and help businesses along the Fish Quay grow.

“This is a complex scheme, one that requires the use of specialist marine suppliers, the mitigation of environmental impacts and the protection of the existing quay operations.”

Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Karen Clark said: “It is fantastic that the final funding for the new North Shields ferry landing has been recommended for sign off by the North East Mayor.

“North Shields Fish Quay is a vibrant visitor destination with its excellent selection of restaurants, bars, public artworks and the Old Low Light Heritage Centre, alongside the charm and bustle of England’s premier prawn port. It’s been at the centre of our North Shields 800 anniversary celebrations. The quay is a desirable place to live, and the new Riverside Embankment Walkway is making it easier for people to walk between the Fish Quay and North Shields town centre, with its Metro station and Transport Hub.

“We have plans on the way for further regeneration and improvement works on the Fish Quay and we’ll be consulting with local people later this year. These are exciting times for the Fish Quay and North Shields as a whole, and the new ferry landing is an important part of the picture.”

Initial funding for the project was agreed by the Mayor and North East Combined Authority Cabinet in July 2024 and March 2025, with the remaining £5.9m of funding set to be discussed at Cabinet on Tuesday, July 22 to get the project moving at pace.

It is hoped that a new ferry landing at North Shields Fish Quay will provide a major boost to the regeneration of the area, better access to jobs for local people and improvements for passengers. Design work for the new landing is already underway with construction expected to start next year.

As well as more money for the Ferry, the Mayor and cabinet will recommend the formal approval for £6.3m to complete the full restoration of the Tyne Bridge in time for its centenary, alongside funding to replace seven Electric Vehicle charging sites across the North East and £16m in Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding.