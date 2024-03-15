Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the meeting in Morpeth on Tuesday, March 12, the last under the NTCA before it is dissolved to make way for the incoming North East Combined Authority, Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said the regeneration funding was going to “some incredibly innovative projects which will be of great benefit to the county and the region.”

This includes a £2.5m boost for the Wansbeck Square redevelopment.

This scheme forms part of the £30m Ashington Regeneration Programme. Northumberland County Council acquired Wansbeck Square and 2-4 Woodhorn Road earlier this month as part of the programme.

John Johnston, Chairman of Ashington Town Board, Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, and Cllr Caroline Ball outside Wansbeck Square in Ashington. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

There are plans for a new community hub building as part of the Wansbeck Square project and public realm upgrades around the under-construction railway station.

A further £300,000 has also been allocated to fund feasibility studies on a range of other upgrades around the new Northumberland Line, such as a visitor trail, 5G connectivity at stations, improvements at Manors station and active travel connections through Choppington.

Tuesday’s meeting also brought further details of where early funding released from the North East’s new multi-billion pound devolution deal, which is due to be ratified in Parliament this month, will be spent, including the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle.