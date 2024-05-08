Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everyturn Mental Health, which recently opened a ‘safe haven’ in Ashington offering free mental health support, has hit back at the government’s announcement last week that the Personal Independence Payment could be changed to end regular cash payments.

The proposals to instead offer one-off grants for home adaptations or equipment, vouchers for specific costs, reimbursing purchases, or access to treatment to claimants are subject to a public consultation ending July 23.

According to the government, the number of people receiving PIP monthly for mental health conditions like anxiety and depression has doubled from 2,200 to 5,300 a month since 2019.

Everyturn chief executive Adam Crampsie (centre), pictured outside The Bothy in Ashington, has criticised the government. (Photo by Everyturn)

Everyturn’s chief executive Adam Crampsie said: “This is yet more stigmatising language from the government, less than a fortnight after the Prime Minister’s ‘sick note culture’ speech.

“With 1.9m people on waiting lists for mental health support services in the UK already, in the midst of a cost of living crisis, we need more government focus on strengthening mental health and public services.

“By further targeting people with ‘less severe mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression’, the government is just reinforcing negative stereotypes towards mental ill-health.

“Rather than being blamed for unemployment figures, people living with mental illness need to be offered tailored, holistic mental health support at the right place and the right time, in the heart of their communities.”

A government spokesperson said record sums had been spent on mental health support last year.

They added: “We are delivering the largest expansion in mental health services in a generation with almost £5 billion of extra funding over the past 5 years, and a near doubling of mental health training places to help cut waiting lists.

“We will continue to support people with mental health conditions and recognise there is no one size fits all approach when it comes to physical and mental health. That is why we want to update PIP to better reflect that people’s needs vary.

