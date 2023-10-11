Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council’s environmental policy statement was agreed at a meeting of the authority’s ruling cabinet on Tuesday.

It comes just weeks after Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak controversially announced sweeping u-turns on key green targets.

Speaking at the meeting, council leader Glen Sanderson said the document was an “incredibly important” report that had taken a “significant amount of time” to put together, and it highlighted the “diverse range of activities” the council is undertaking.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson. (Photo by LDRS)

It also doubled down on the council’s commitment to halve its own carbon emissions by 2025 and make the county carbon neutral by 2030.

Cllr Sanderson said: “This acknowledges all the work we are doing and will do on our climate change action plan. We will deliver on a wide range of issues across the county.

“I think it is important for everybody to be clear on these things we are saying we are going to do.

“I am very proud that this council is leading the way in tacking these actions, taking these commitments, and taking on these challenges to make it clear we will continue to provide the very best for our residents in all manner of ways, and ensure that our environment is the finest anywhere.”

The report highlighted a number of actions the council was taking, including dealing with littering and fly-tipping or extra roadside litter clearing, creating more green spaces, woodlands and new nature trails, improving water quality, encouraging more active and sustainable transport, as well as major societal issues such as climate change and the loss of biodiversity.

The council is also planning to launch a new fund that will help community groups apply for funding for environmental projects.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Sanderson added: “Our environment is not just the backdrop of our lives. It is the very foundation of our well-being and our future, and the council is working hard to ensure the county’s stunning natural resources are protected and enhanced.

