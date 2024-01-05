A Northumberland MP has welcomed the progress on installing electric vehicle charge points – both in the county and across the UK.

Northumberland County Council has nearly doubled its provision of electric vehicle charge points since 2019.

In addition, recent data published by the Office for National Statistics shows that the amount of EV charge points in the UK has more than trebled in the space of four years – with the number increasing from 15,116 in October 2019 to 49,220 in October 2023.

The UK has seen the largest ever sustained growth in EV infrastructure following the Government's commitment of £1.6billion to invest in a network of 300,000 EV charge points by 2030.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for improving our roads and highways, and Guy Opperman MP at a county council EV charge point.

Guy Opperman, MP for Hexham, said: “Reaching this important milestone ensures that we are well on the way to leaving the planet to our children in a much better state.

“I am proud that we are playing our part locally. Conservative-led Northumberland County Council has an ambitious target of reaching net-zero by 2030 and as part of this drive, it has nearly doubled its provision of electric vehicle charge points since 2019.

“I have seen for myself the difference EV technology makes to local communities – whether through providing more green jobs, boosting tourism, or ensuring a much higher quality of the air we all breathe.