Plans to redraw the electoral boundaries have been discussed at a meeting of county councillors.

Under the proposed plans, there will be additional divisions in the Longhirst and Cramlington areas.

A number of other council wards would also be redrawn to fall in line with the electoral commision’s requests, with the proposed changes available to view via an interactive map online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors have agreed to submit draft proposals to the boundary commission. The local authority did not request the review – it was instead trigged due to Northumberland meeting the Local Government Boundary Commission (LGBC) for England’s criteria for “electoral inequality” in a number of divisions.

The aim is to achieve electorate numbers in each division that are within 10%, plus or minus, the average for the county.

The issue was debated at a full meeting of the county council, and the importance of keeping communities that have a historical connection together was also discussed.

Coun Stephen Bridgett, who represents the Rothbury ward, said: “It respects the communities that have ties to each other and that is a fundamental thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors praised the work of officers in coming up with the proposals, but feared the boundary commission would alter them and said ‘the real fight’ was to come.

Speaking at the meeting, Liberal Democrat leader Jeff Reid said: “It’s a nightmare really. The officers have done a fantastic job give what we told them to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just have to accept this now. There is no point in us doing anything more than this after the hard work and long hours the officers have done.

“I think all of us might have a bit of a shock come April and nothing has been accepted by the boundary commission, and none of our divisions the way they are today will exist. The fight will be with the boundary commission between April and July, not today with ourselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Barry Flux, who represents the Cramlington West ward, is likely to see his area change. He added: “By 2027 my ward will be 85% too big, even bigger than the two member ward at Alnwick.