Election candidates for North East mayor and Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner
The official lists of who will be on voters’ ballot papers on May 2 have now been published.
A new mayor will be elected to lead a new North East Mayoral Combined Authority that stretches across Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland.
There were no surprise names appearing on the list of candidates, with the six names in the running having been known for several months already.
The North East mayoral candidates are: Paul Donaghy – Reform UK; Jamie Driscoll – Independent; Andrew Gray – Green Party; Aidan King – Liberal Democrat; Kim McGuinness – Labour; Guy Renner-Thompson – Conservative.
There are also police and crime commissioner elections being held on May 2. The four in the running for that role are: John Appleby – Liberal Democrat; Susan Dungworth – Labour; Ros Munro – Conservative; Mustaque Rahman – Independent.