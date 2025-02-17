Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland Conservatives have selected acclaimed young farmer Ed Dungait to run in the newly created Longhirst division at the county council election in May.

Ed, a tenant farmer near Morpeth, was the chairman of Tritlington Young Farmers before rising through the ranks to chairman of the National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, the largest rural youth organisation in the country.

As well as advising and encouraging others in farming and rural business, running local sporting and social activities, talks and competitions, his national role saw him working with MPs on rural policy and saw him represent Young Farmers as an attendee of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey.

Ed said: “A great love for our local area and Northumberland as a whole has inspired me to take up this opportunity, and I am enthusiastic to be given the chance to represent the community on the county council.”

Following a local government review, the Pegswood division is being split up at the next county council election.

The new Longhirst division covers the villages of Longhirst, Ulgham, Tritlington, Widdrington Station, West Chevington, Stobswood and Fairmoor.

Outgoing Conservative councillor and head of agriculture at Newcastle law firm Muckle LLP, David Towns, who is not seeking re-election, said: “Ed will make an excellent local councillor. He is passionate about Northumberland and the problems facing the rural community.”

A significant change for the upcoming election is the fact that the council will now have 69 councillors as opposed to 67. Two new wards have been created – one each in Cramlington and Blyth.