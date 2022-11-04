Design proposals for key sites in Alnwick town centre set to go on public display

A special drop-in session has been organised by the Alnwick Forum for the public to get progress reports on key sites and projects.

Concept designs for the pedestrianisation of Narrowgate and proposed improvements to The Cobbles parking area will be on display.

Volunteers from the Bailiffgate Museum will be present with information about a proposal to relocate into the Northumberland Hall, while The Alnwick Garden will also be present to provide updates on Lilidorei, the world’s largest play structure and the winter light trail.

The Cobbles area of Alnwick.

Representatives from various services based in the newly completed Lindisfarne Community Campus will also be in attendance. These include The Alnwick Food Bank and Northumberland Communities Together.

Others lined up to attend include the Borderlands team, Aln Valley Railway, Alnwick Civic Society, Northumberland Estates, Alnwick & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, Alnwick Youth Hostel, Alnwick Area Friends of the Earth and Alnwick Story Fest.

Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick ward member in Northumberland County Council, said: “We know from earlier drop-in events how passionate local residents are about their home town.

"We want to keep the local community fully informed and over a dozen representatives from Alnwick based services, organisations and charities will be present.

Narrowgate in Alnwick.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to find out more about what is going on in Alnwick and what support is available, so I hope people will take a little time out of their day to pop in, have a look, have a say and have a cuppa.”

Representatives from the council’s recycling and climate change team, library services and Northumberland Skills will also be there, along with health trainers offering blood pressure, weight, BMI checks.

Cllr Martin Swinbank added: “Developing current schemes and future plans for our town is an on-going process which should involve every resident and business.

"This is an excellent opportunity for everyone to view these emerging plans and be involved in shaping them.

"Also, a review of the Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan is starting soon, so it is an important time to get involved and have your say."