Deputy council leader defends decision to attend meeting after positive Covid test

Coun Richard Wearmouth confirmed he had tested positive for the virus on Saturday, April 2, but had returned negative tests by the meeting on April 7. The council’s latest coronavirus guidelines state that anyone who tests positive for Covid should stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days after the day they took a test.

Northumberland Labour said it was disappointed with Coun Wearmouth’s decision to attend the Staff and Appointments Committee meeting last week.

Labour leader Scott Dickinson said: “We are disappointed if somebody has broken the rules of their own council. It sets a poor example – not just to other elected members but to staff and the public.

Deputy council leader Richard Wearmouth.

“Covid is still very much alive. Northumberland and the North East in general have the biggest uptick in the country.

“It is also the fact it was a meeting where there was nothing political to be voted on – political matters should not matter because you are dealing with evidence. It seems silly to put people at potential risk.”

Coun Dickinson added that a Labour councillor attending the meeting had a vulnerable member of their household who was required to shield.

Responding to the criticism, Coun Wearmouth said: “I had a positive test for Covid on Saturday with relatively mild symptoms. This was followed by negative tests over many days before the meeting that was late in the week, on Thursday afternoon.

“In line with guidance I have taken sensible precautions, working from home and testing regularly to ensure I remained negative over a sustained period.

“Ultimately, it is my job to attend council meetings, but in doing so I wore a face mask throughout my time in the building as an extra precaution, and used hand sanitiser when available.

“I also sat away from others and avoided others, despite my sustained negative tests over many days.”

Coun Wearmouth also took aim at Labour councillors following a full council meeting the previous week, and said some had been presenting with Covid-like symptoms.

He continued: “It is disappointing that some Labour councillors did not take the same sensible precautions in the council meeting the previous week. A number of Labour councillors were violently coughing during the meeting itself over many hours.

“So far as I could tell they were not covering their mouths by wearing face coverings during the meeting. I am amazed they considered it sensible to attend, given their clear Covid symptoms. I have little doubt of the likely source of my own Covid infection, let’s put it that way.”

Responding, Coun Dickinson said: “All our members test before going into county hall. There has never been a case where a Labour member has gone into a meeting after a positive Covid test.”